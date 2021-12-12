Nishnawbe Aski Police Service has put the street value of last month’s seizure of illegal drugs at Cat Lake First Nation at $49,000.
The amount wasn’t immediately available earlier this week when police announced that four adult residents in the remote community had been charged with drug trafficking in connection with a seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
All four accused, who range in age between 26 and 57, are to appear in Cat Lake court on March 15, a NAPS news release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Cat Lake is located about 400 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.
