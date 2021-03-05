The isolation shelter in Thunder Bay ramped up as COVID-19 had broken out at area correctional facilities, combined with an outbreak among vulnerable people, leading to a greater need for isolation spaces.
The isolation shelter, co-ordinated by St. Joseph’s Care Group and health system and funding partners, began operating almost a year ago at the onset of the pandemic. Designed to expand or contract based on community need, the isolation shelter typically facilitated up to 20 beds prior to the recent surge.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.