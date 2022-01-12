As members of the Canadian military arrive in Bearskin Lake First Nation, COVID-19 continues to hit the community hard with more than 200 people infected, including its chief.
Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin is unwell with the virus and will take the next few days to rest and focus on community priorities.
The chief was not available to news media on Tuesday but gave an update about the community, located more than 400 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout.
“Chief Kamenawatamin and his team continue to assess the personnel, health, mental health and other needs in the community and will provide information about gaps once this has been completed,” stated a news release from Bearskin Lake First Nation.
“This will include the army personnel being deployed by the federal government. It should be noted however, that because community staff has been reduced significantly, this may take more time than what would occur under normal circumstances.”
Windigo First Nations Council and other First Nations communities and organizations are providing food, personnel and vehicle support where they can.
Kamenawatamin will release a statement once a full assessment of military deployment is conducted.
However, Kenora MP Eric Melillo said in an email statement he spoke to the chief Tuesday morning and it’s clear Bearskin Lake is not getting the help it needs during this crisis.
“The chief requested military support Jan. 1,” said Melillo. “The government waited over a week to act and only sent a handful of Rangers. The community is overwhelmed and needs more support than this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.