Thunder Bay’s first Neighbour Day is taking place this Saturday. The idea behind the day is to give neighbours the opportunity to connect and celebrate.
Thunder Bay City Council declared the third Saturday in June be Neighbour Day.
“Neighbour Day helps to build a strong and caring community by bringing neighbours together,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a press release.
This also gives residents a chance to celebrate Thunder Bay’s 50th anniversary.
For more information on how to a new neighbourhood tradition visit thunderbay.ca/neighbourday
