The City of Thunder Bay is looking for community input on the future development potential of the Parkdale area.
Hired by the City, Stantec Consulting Ltd. is undertaking a secondary plan and master plan municipal class environmental assessment for Parkdale in order to identify existing and potential future land uses, density, servicing, transportation and environmental protection needs.
The Parkdale study area is bordered by Arthur Street to the south, Highway 11/17 to the north, Highway 61 to the east and Mapleward Road to the west.
“Studies like these help us to understand what people who live and work in the area want to see as the area continues to grow,” said Moira Davidson, an urban planner for Stantec.
An updated environmental assessment will ensure that sensitive environmental areas, like the Williams Bog and the Neebing River, are properly evaluated in advance of possible future development in the Parkdale area, said Aaron Ward, a project engineer with the city.
A survey is available at getinvolvedthunderbay.ca until April 30 for people to provide their feedback.
An in-person open house will eventually be held.
