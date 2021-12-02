Conflicts between remote First Nations and mining interests in the
potentially lucrative Ring of Fire mineral belt will persist unless
the province takes steps to clarify requirements to consult with
Indigenous groups, advocates say.
Neskantaga First Nation is the latest remote community to contend
provisions under Ontario’s Environmental Assessment Act (EAA) are
inadequate when it comes to scrutinizing potential industrial
development — proposed road construction, in this case — on
traditional aboriginal lands.
“The EAA lacks a clear statement and guidance on the duty to consult
and accommodate with respect to environmental assessments,” a
Neskantaga news release said last week.
“This has created an unworkable system where project proponents, from
governments to mining companies to other First Nations, are unable to
meaningfully consult with affected communities.”
Neskantaga, which is located about 400 kilometres north-east of
Thunder Bay, has asked Ontario’s Superior Court “to weigh in on what
Ontario’s consultation obligations are with respect to the
development of terms of reference for an environmental assessment,
when a First Nation is in crisis.”
Neskantaga, which remains under a lengthy boil-water advisory, says
it couldn’t reasonably be expected to provide full input into the
assessment of the access roads proposals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The province imposed impossible deadlines, disregarding Neskantaga’s
own laws and protocols for community decision-making, and the
multiple crises the Nation was facing,” the news release said.
A Ministry of Environment spokesman said on Wednesday the province
wouldn’t comment on Neskantaga’s court application, but offered an e-
mailed statement:
“The Crown has a legal obligation to consult with First Nations
communities, where it contemplates decisions or actions that may
adversely impact credibly asserted or established First Nations or
treaty rights.”
“Ontario is committed to satisfying this obligation,” the spokesman
added.
NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa called the statement “good-sounding words” that
mask the province’s determination to ram through development in the
Ring of Fire at any cost.
Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong), who is from the remote North, said each First
Nation has its own consultation protocol to address the legal
requirement for the Crown to seek “free, prior and informed consent.”
That could involve consulting not just with elected band councillors,
but other community members “who have rights to the land,” Mamakwa said.
In Neskantaga, said Mamakwa, a pressing concern is the potential
impact of mining and other development on the local sturgeon population.
He added: “First Nations are not opposed to development, but they
want to be part of the decision-making process.”
