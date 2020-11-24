Thunder Bay Police continued Monday to search for a 21-year-old city woman in regard to Thursday’s standoff with police in the city’s north end, while a 23-year-old man who had been a suspect in the same incident has been arrested.
Police said Owen John Boyce, who was arrested Sunday night at a south-side bar, was to appear Monday at a bail hearing.
Police didn’t release any charges Monday, but said Thursday’s standoff at a Picton Avenue home involved “reports of a firearm incident.”
Police said Brianna Lynn Netemegesic, who investigators say is known to Boyce, remained at large. Anyone who sees Netemegesic should not confront her and contact 911, police said.
Netemegesic is also facing unrelated charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault from a March incident in the Picton Avenue area. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
