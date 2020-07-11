People in recovery at the Sister Margaret Smith Centre will have new beds to sleep in thanks to the generosity of Dufresne Furniture and Appliances.
On Friday, the Sister Margaret Smith Centre received the delivery of 20 new beds for their treatment facility operated by St. Joseph’s Care Group.
“When people are going through the stages of recovery and improving their life, it’s a long journey — and to have a place that is comfortable and a new bed encourages a place to relax . . . for the journey that they are on,” said Gail Brescia, executive director, St. Joseph’s Foundation.
