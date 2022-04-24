Patients at Marathon’s Wilson Memorial General Hospital being screened for colorectal cancer can be confident the equipment the hospital uses won’t break down.
Wilson Memorial is now equipped with two new colonoscopes and a radiance monitor courtesy of a $43,000 grant from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
“With surgeons travelling (several) hours to perform these scopes, it is imperative that equipment remains functional at all times,” a foundation news release said Thursday.
The old equipment “was temperamental and unreliable,” it added.
About 200 scopes per year are expected to be performed at Wilson Memorial, eliminating the requirement to travel out of town for the same procedure.
Preparing for a colonoscopy “is definitely more comfortable in your own home than in a hotel room,” said Janet Gobeil, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.
In 2021, the foundation provided about $4.1 million for hospital services in Thunder Bay and east and west of the city.
