The number of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay shot up Friday to 68 — 10 more than what had been recorded a day earlier.
Northwestern Health Unit said the new cases within its jurisdiction occurred in the Dryden, Emo, Fort Frances, Kenora and Red Lake regions.
As of Friday, the highest number of cases — 24 — were in the Kenora region. The Sioux Lookout and Emo areas had 16 and 14 cases respectively, the health unit said.
