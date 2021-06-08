The number of active COVID-19 cases across the Thunder Bay district dipped down to 67 Monday, compared to 81 on the weekend.
According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, 10 new cases were reported on Monday, with seven of those attributed to close contact with infected individuals.
Of the new cases, six occurred in First Nation communities, while three were in Thunder Bay or areas near the city. Twenty-four cases were resolved, the health unit said in a bulletin. Six cases involved COVID-19 variants.
