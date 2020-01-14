A Thunder Bay man who was the alleged victim of an aggravated assault on the city’s south side last Thursday has since died from his injuries, police say.
City police are now treating the case involving the late Austin Peter Robinson, 18, as a homicide investigation.
When officers went to the 300 block of N. Syndicate Avenue around 3 a.m. regarding a call for a break-in, they discovered footprints in the snow, which led police to two male suspects who were taken into custody.
Officers say Robinson had been allegedly assaulted at the Syndicate Avenue residence.
