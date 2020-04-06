A 22-year-old Toronto-area man who police say briefly escaped from Thunder Bay District Jail this week while facing two murder charges is facing two more claimed offences.
Thunder Bay city police said Friday Kareem Zedan has been additionally charged with identity fraud (avoid arrest) and escaping from lawful custody.
At the time of his alleged escape on Thursday, Zedan had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with homicides alleged to have been committed in Brantford near Toronto.
Zedan, who was arrested without incident and remains in custody, was to appear in Thunder Bay court on Friday. Police haven’t said how he managed to escape.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
(Story originally published April 4, 2020)
