After 15 years with Superior North Emergency Medical Services, Shane Muir has been named the new chief of the organization.
Muir, who started his careers as a paramedic with Superior North EMS in 2007, will take on the role effective Dec. 19.
He takes over the role from former chief, Wayne Gates, who announced his plans for retirement in September.
Muir was appointed commander of EMS operations in an acting capacity in May of this year.
He was the superintendent of community paramedicine from 2020 to 2022 and led the service’s COVID-19 task force.
“Shane Muir brings exemplary leadership and professional experience to the important role of overseeing our highly trained, professional emergency medical service,” said Karen Lewis, general manager of development and emergency services, in a news release.
Muir said he is committed to providing the best possible public service to the citizens of Thunder Bay, district communities and First Nations while also supporting the paramedics who work for Superior North EMS.
Muir also received the 2020 Richard J. Armstrong Leadership Award for his work during the pandemic. The award recognizes an individual for both leadership and contributions to paramedicine in Ontario.
Muir has more than a decade of experience with the Canadian Forces.
