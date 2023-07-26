Five women experienced in early education, finance, culinary and parenthood have come together to create a new preschool for young children.
This week they started Nature’s Nest Preschool, situated on Camelot Street in Thunder Bay, offering a kindergarten preparatory program aimed at children aged two-and-a-half to six. The program includes language, mathematics, creative arts, the sciences, botany and horticulture, Indigenous studies, etiquette and self-regulation and environmental responsibility.
Andrea Mulligan, who is a former kindergarten teacher and one of the five partners, says the preschool will have a limited class size of 24 students with a goal to provide personalized attention in an inspiring learning environment.
“Listening to the feedback from families needing care, we decided to do something unique and create something a little different,” she said.
“It’s a child-care centre, but really, the focus is preschool and preparing the children for the rigours of the kindergarten program in the school-age years. We’re just really excited to be able to provide something a little bit different from what is offered in the city.”
Mulligan says they worked closely with the Ministry of Education to establish their tuition-based program.
“We’re over the ratio for registered early childhood educators. We want to teach children to be global citizens and to think outside the four walls of this preschool. We want the children to learn etiquette and self-regulation so that we can really set them up for success, especially after the pandemic. So many children have been affected differently.”
Leeann Strachan, a registered early childhood educator and one of the five partners, says there are not many childcare centres that offer their degree of programming.
“Yes, a lot of centres do focus on education, but they don’t really focus on kindergarten prep, specifically,” Strachan said. “Kindergarten prep is more than just what the children know. It’s about who they are, who they want to become and what their likes and dislikes are. We really want to round out their personality on top of giving them the opportunity to learn all of the intellectual things that they’re going to need to know to be prepared for kindergarten.”
Strachan emphasized the significance of food sustainability and keeping sources local.
“We will have our own garden that grows fruits and vegetables, and when we’re out of season we will access the local farmers for their produce so that we’re continuing to keep that process going throughout the year,” she said.
Mulligan added they will have two fully bilingual French educators to incorporate French into the regular programming.
The preschool is a privately owned and funded business that aligns itself with provincial teaching guidelines. Interviews with interested families are underway with a target start date of September to align with the school year. The centre will run all year round.
Mulligan is no stranger to operating a daycare and continues to run the Sleeping Giant Child Care Centre. The two daycares are not associated. Her four Nature’s Nest Preschool partners include Leeann Strachan and Meghan Oswald, both registered early childhood educators, Stephanie Lankinen, a financial specialist, and a trained culinary chef whose name was not provided.
Nature’s Nest Preschool will host open houses today from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., and on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at 226 Camelot Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.