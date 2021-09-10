Organizers of a new French club in communities west of Thunder Bay are conducting a contest to determine its name.
“Francophonie is our identity and we want to keep it alive,” club president Daniel Mpemba said Wednesday in a news release. “We are convinced that this club will give a new life to the francophonie in our region.”
The club says it will grant a prize valued at $300 to the author of the name that’s ultimately selected.
The club is seeking members in Dryden, Ignace, Vermilion Bay, Sioux Lookout and Kenora, the release said.
The contest closes on Sept. 22. More information is available by emailing clubfrancodryden@gmail.com.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.