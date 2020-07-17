Workers at Thunder Bay’s Bombardier Transportation rail car factory have reason to celebrate this week after being awarded a contract with the North County Transit District for 11 new commuter rail cars for the COASTER service.
The contract is valued at about US$43 million and includes two cab cars and eight coaches for increased service levels for the San Diego Association of Governments 2050 Revenue Constrained Regional Plan (Regional Plan).
Bombardier plant manager Dave Black says this is all part of the west coast bi-level package between Seattle and San Diego, which brings a total of 39 cars now in production at the Thunder Bay plant.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
