Marathon chiropractor Zack Souckey is to be sworn in on Monday to fill a vacancy on town council.
Souckey was chosen among five candidates who offered to fill the vacancy created last month after former councillor Chantal Gingras resigned her seat to become the town’s librarian.
Council had the option of holding a byelection or appointing someone of their choosing to fill the vacancy.
Council’s current four-year term ends on Nov. 14. Ontario’s municipal elections are set for Oct. 24.
