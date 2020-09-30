A new positive test result for COVID-19 in the Kenora area was reported Tuesday by the Northwestern Health Unit.
The health unit said followup is being done with the coronavirus-positive person and their contacts, following standard protocol. Those identified to be at risk will be contacted directly.
Ontario’s COVID data website shows that the Northwestern Health Unit had four active case on Tuesday, not including the latest positive test. The website showed one case in Thunder Bay District and two cases in Algoma District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.