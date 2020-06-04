The Thunder Bay district’s latest confirmed case of COVID-19 isn’t related to the potential exposure from an infected physician, confirmed Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials on Wednesday.
The hospital now has three individuals with the virus as patients, all in stable condition and not in the intensive care unit.
“This third instance came in through the emergency department and tested positive prior to surgery,” said Dr. Stewart Kennedy, the hospital’s incident manager. “It was an unexpected finding but had nothing to do with our recent exposure of our physician.”
The point of contact of the virus with this third case is still unknown and Kennedy said public health officials are tracking that down.
About 500 hospital staff members have been tested for the virus. So far, only 20 tests results have been received and all 20 were negative. Kennedy said they expected more results to come in later on Wednesday as well as this morning.
