Construction on two new OPP detachments in Fort Frances and Marathon is on schedule and both buildings should be “substantially completed” by the fall, the province says.
The point at which “they are occupied, and in use, will be an operational decision made by the OPP,” an Infrastructure Ontario department spokesman said Wednesday in an email.
The two projects are part of a $182-million contract to erect nine new detachments across the province, including the ones in Fort Frances and Marathon. The projects were announced in 2018.
