It may be a long journey ahead but Sasha Bubon is excited for the time when a device he created to detect breast cancer will save lives.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” said Bubon, chief technology officer at Radialis Medical and postdoctoral fellow with Lakehead University.
The device, an organ specific positron emission tomography system, exposes patients to 10 to 15 times less radiation than traditional whole-body PET scans and can detect tumours as small as one millimetre.
