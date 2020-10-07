Thunder Bay city council gave the green light on Monday to move forward with the process of replacing three large production greenhouses located behind the Centennial Botanical Conservatory.
During an interview on Tuesday, Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces for the city, said they will be going forward to prepare tender documents for the replacement of three production greenhouses.
The plan is to get those constructed in 2021, but the funding for the replacement will be in the 2021 city budget submission, which won't be ratified until sometime early in the new year.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.