Hospice Northwest now have a grief and bereavement program for Indigenous people.
The new program — Gashkendamide’e or Grief from the Heart — was delivered for the first time on Tuesday during a one-day workshop.
Hospice Northwest wants to deliver programs for everyone and what they found was that their traditional programs weren’t a good fit for Indigenous people.
“There was little to no support for Indigenous people that was specific to their needs,” said Kimberley Ramsbottom, education and special events co-ordinator for Hospice Northwest.
She learned that there were a lack of supports for Indigenous people through research she conducted.
Hospice Northwest applied for an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant and received $74,800 for the grief program for Indigenous people.
Hospice formed a partnership with Dilico Anishinabek Family Care, and formed an advisory committee and held focus groups with people throughout the region.
“When it started, people were so excited and to this day are still excited that we are doing this work,” said Ramsbottom. “It is much needed and very important.”
The program is built on Indigenous strengths and knowledge and an amalgamation of western knowledge and what Hospice Northwest have always done best.
Ramsbottom collected the information, which she brought back to the focus groups to find out if she was on the right track.
Even when the pandemic started, the research continued, as it was deemed too important to stop.
Ramsbottom called the program uplifting and the participants wanted to know when the next one would be delivered.
“I know, just speaking to the participants, how relevant this work is,” said Ramsbottom.
Tuesday’s program was delivered at the Dilico boardroom located in the Fort William First Nation. The program started with a grounding ceremony, workshops and a sacred fire.
“I couldn’t imagine in my wildest dreams the impact it would have on the participants as well as myself,” said Ramsbottom.
The workshop also had assistance from elder Beatrice Twance-Hynes and Claudia Otto.
Hospice Northwest now plans to offer an expanded version of the program in the fall and are now looking for participants to take part.
Ramsbottom expects to develop the program for the future.
For those interested in taking part in the program are encouraged to contact Hospice Northwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.