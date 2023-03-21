The Thunder Bay Public Library has named Ruth Hamlin-Douglass as its new head librarian.
The library’s selection committee reviewed applications from across the country and unanimously scored Hamlin-Douglass the highest of all candidates by a significant margin.
“I’m very pleased to have Ruth at the table,” said Richard Togman, library chief executive officer, in a news release. “Her 17 years of experience with Thunder Bay Public Library have shown her to be a passionate, dedicated and forward-thinking librarian. During her years at (Thunder Bay Public Library) she has been responsible for many areas of the organization. She has a wealth of institutional knowledge which will be of immense value through our upcoming organizational restructuring and the development of our master facilities plan.”
Hamlin-Douglass said she’s coming into the position with three areas of focus.
“I intend to give our staff the support they need to provide excellent patron experiences, to ensure our library delivers exceptional value to the community, and to make a meaningful contribution to the ambitious vision our (chief executive officer) has for the future of our organization,” she said.
