“Patient and patient experience drives everything,” said Dr. Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, who started her job in late November as president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and as CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute.
Crocker Ellacott was formerly with the North West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) and North East LHIN as a chief executive officer, and transitional regional lead for Ontario Health in the North Region.
She was also chief executive officer of the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital and was the executive vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
“Having spent almost 30 years of my career at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, it felt good coming back, it felt like I had never left but yet so many things have changed,” said Crocker Ellacott.
She said it was a shift in gears taking over the top position during a pandemic, after her position with the Local Health Integration Network, but she has been working on COVID-19 since January.
“It makes it easy in that the team is very focused and very driven and I am here to support them and ready to bring across my learnings that I’ve had and hopefully contribute to really good partnerships and outcomes for patients,” she said.
Crocker Ellacott started off hr new job in been in back-to-back meetings and has been impressed with the staff as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would really like to congratulate the staff and the leadership for doing a fantastic job making sure that we are evolving as we move to protect patients, families and staff,” she said.
As a new nurse, Crocker Ellacott didn’t see herself as becoming chief executive officer of a hospital. While on her career path, playing a role in leadership became more interesting and she sees it as a good way to give back to the community.
Many of the goals that Crocker Ellacott hopes to achieve will be developed through the strategic planning exercise.
Some of the things she is initially thinking about are how to learn from the pandemic and how to ensure the hospital is keeping up with future trends.
Crocker Ellacott is looking ahead to see how the hospital can revolutionize and innovate to be more responsive to patient care needs and to regional care needs.
She is also passionate about creating a positive work environment for staff because that ties in with patient experience.
Crocker Ellacott sees a lot of changes going on from a health systems perspective and the hospital has opportunity to be a key leader as things move to a health systems environment by forging strong partnerships.
Crocker Ellacott replaces Jean Bartkowiak, who spent five years on the job as chief executive officer of both the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Research Institute.
