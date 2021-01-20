Peter Panetta is hoping to have the Underground Gym designated an
essential service.
Panetta operates the Underground Gym youth centre, which has been
closed since their Simpson Street location was damaged by fire in
November 2019.
After a plea to the community late last year, Panetta was able to
purchase a new location with funds raised through support from the
community.
Originally, it was hoped that the new location of the youth centre
would be open before Christmas.
Panetta is waiting to hear from the health unit to find out if a youth
centre can be designated an essential service.
Panetta is also waiting on the city for a permit and an architect, who
is doing the drawings of the centre.
“It boils down to trying to get the essential-service status so we can
open our doors to the vulnerable youth,” said Panetta.
“We lost lives during the closure . . . most of which was in summer — a
lot of suicides and some overdoses — some of them were directly related
to the closure of the gym and I don’t want to see that anymore.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
