Looking to fill the gym

Peter Panetta, owner of the Underground Gym, walks through a large room

on the second floor of the centre early last year where a new boxing

ring will be installed.

 Chronicle-Journal file photo

Peter Panetta is hoping to have the Underground Gym designated an

essential service.

Panetta operates the Underground Gym youth centre, which has been

closed since their Simpson Street location was damaged by fire in

November 2019.

After a plea to the community late last year, Panetta was able to

purchase a new location with funds raised through support from the

community.

Originally, it was hoped that the new location of the youth centre

would be open before Christmas.

Panetta is waiting to hear from the health unit to find out if a youth

centre can be designated an essential service.

Panetta is also waiting on the city for a permit and an architect, who

is doing the drawings of the centre.

“It boils down to trying to get the essential-service status so we can

open our doors to the vulnerable youth,” said Panetta.

“We lost lives during the closure . . . most of which was in summer — a

lot of suicides and some overdoses — some of them were directly related

to the closure of the gym and I don’t want to see that anymore.”

