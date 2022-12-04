The long push to build a multi-use indoor sports turf facility in Thunder Bay will take another step in nine days.
Soccer Northwest Ontario (SNO), along with the support of other sports groups, will present city council with revamped plans that include a cheaper price tag and a new location.
The proposed facility will no longer be at Chapples Park, but on the land where the lower baseball diamond lies next to the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. Plans include a longer building featuring four full-sized indoor fields that can be used for soccer, cricket, ultimate frisbee and flag football.
Mike Veneziale, president of SNO and lead presenter to council at the Dec. 12 meeting, said they would need “$2 to $2.5 million” in federal grants to top off the overall cost of roughly $20 million. He said the previous council has set aside $17.5 million in non tax-payer money from smaller federal and provincial grants.
“For a lot of different reasons, the overall price is a lot more palpable when it comes to our city,” Veneziale told The Chronicle-Journal on Friday. “And knowing it won’t increase taxes is a huge part of it. The location is saving on the site development costs. Also the close proximity to hotels, restaurants.”
In a news release sent this week, SNO had submitted “letters of support from other local sports groups, businesses, Indigenous groups, and organizations.”
City manager Norm Gale said Friday that the presentation is only an information session. No vote by council will be made to give a green light to start building. The newly-elected city council — headed by Mayor Ken Boshcoff — were sworn in on Monday.
“They’re just going to receive the information. That’s it,” Gale said. “Administration is bringing a report on the proposed multi use indoor turf and that’s coming in January. That’s a commitment we made to council in June of 2022.”
Work to bring an indoor facility of this size has been ongoing for the past seven years. It became a necessity for the soccer community after the closure of the SoccerPlex and the Sports Dome, both on the CLE grounds.
For the past two winters, the smaller rink at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre has been converted to an indoor soccer field to accommodate the local recreational leagues and camps. Soccer programs also book local elementary and high schools and the Lakehead University Hangar for gym time. Veneziale said the availability of current indoor sites can’t handle the number of interested athletes. He said close to 2,000 people hoping to play winter soccer have been turned away.
Veneziale stressed the two major barriers — cost and location — have been addressed with the latest pitch. The original projected cost was $25 million in 2015 and shot to as high as $40 million, he said. SNO and city council couldn’t secure the proper funding from the government to fit the bill, and no private investors stepped up in a serious way.
Now, moving away from Chapples Park avoids site development costs and the expense of rearranging the park’s entrances and lanes. Veneziale said the plan has the auditorium’s support as well.
Due to his position, Gale refused to comment on the details of SNO’s plans. However, he defended the process from those who say the process has taken too long.
“I will say the council has been methodical over the years. A series of decisions have been made by council after recommendations from administration and input from stakeholders. We’ll see where this goes,” he said.
Gale added everyone is working in the best interest of the community.
“It’s not adversarial between administration and Soccer Northwestern Ontario. We have worked really closely with them over the years. All I’m saying is they’re free to say what they want to say and we’re bringing a report in January and that report will contain recommendations. We’re eager to listen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.