Though there is no disagreement that Thunder Bay’s district jail should be replaced sooner than later, anyone wondering when the province will finally get around to doing so probably shouldn’t hold their breath.
A spokeswoman for Infrastructure Ontario, the provincial agency that oversees new construction, says requests for proposals from builders won’t go out until the winter of 2021.
Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle, whose riding includes the existing MacDougall Street jail located near a school, said the new jail is a “major” project that would take “two to three” years to build.
Based on that estimate, the current jail could conceivably remain in operation at least until sometime in 2024. assuming requests for proposals are reviewed in a timely manner, and a builder is selected by the end of 2021.
Indigenous leaders have called the aging building a “hell-hole” that needs to be shuttered.
NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa ( Kiiwetinoong), whose nephew died at the jail earlier this month, noted that nine people have died there since 2002, seven of whom were Indigenous.
“These young people are our sons, fathers, and nephews,” said Mamakwa “How many more Indigenous people need to die at the Thunder Bay jail before the government takes action to solve this crisis?”
Gravelle said he feels the construction proposal requests should go out this fall instead of waiting until next winter.
“With the age and condition of the present jail being what it is, we cannot afford any further delays,” Gravelle (Thunder Bay-Superior North) said Monday. “I call upon the government to move up the time.”
At least the province has confirmed a location for a new jail: a Highway 61 property near the Thunder Bay Correctional Complex.
When Gravelle’s Liberals were in government, they would not say where the new jail would go, even though union and municipal officials were convinced it would be built on Highway 61.
By the time the Liberals were turfed from office in 2018 (Gravelle was among seven Grits who retained their seats), they had yet to confirm a construction timeline, though they acknowledged a need for a new facility.
The Conservative government seems to picking up where the Liberals left off — merely re-announcing the project in 2019, while saying it will be constructed in conjunction with another new jail in Ottawa.
“Large infrastructure projects, such as provincial jails, are not built overnight and require the proper technical planning and community engagement,” said a Solicitor-General ministry spokesman. “It is important that we do this now so as to avoid the pitfalls of building quickly but poorly.”
Thunder Bay’s MacDougall Street jail, which has a capacity for 149 inmates, has often been over-crowded. But the population levels fluctuate. Last week, the number of inmates was well below capacity at 95. About 115 people work at the jail.
The cost of a new Thunder Bay jail hasn’t been released, but Gravelle estimated the lower end to be in the range of $200 million.
An Infrastructure Ontario spokeswoman said “we do not release cost estimates” before a successful bid has been announced to maintain a competitive advantage.
(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)
