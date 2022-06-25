A $125,000 makeover on one of Northwestern Ontario’s prominent tourist attractions has been completed.
Kenora’s Husky the Muskie — a larger-than-life replica of a muskellunge measuring 12 metres high — now sports more realistic-looking eyes and a sleek paint job that makes it appear as though it has just jumped out of Lake of the Woods.
“The original colour blended in with the surrounding foliage so well, that it was difficult to notice Husky when driving by,” Alberta-based Dinosaur Valley Studios president Frank Hadfield, who oversaw the makeover, said this week in a City of Kenora news release.
“We decided to lighten his background colour, so that he stood out from the trees a bit more.”
The steel sculpture, which was first erected in 1967, was previously overhauled in 1980 and 1994.
