In April of this year, the idea of opening a music store in Fort William First Nation was just that, an idea.
Fast forward to June, and Crossroads Music Store has opened for business on City Road. They are the second music store in Canada to open on a First Nation.
Store manager Andrew Haigh says the other one opened in southern Ontario.
The new Indigenous-owned and operated music store was completely self-funded without acquiring any loans or grants from any funding organizations. Inside is an array of guitars from top names including Duesenberg, G&L (Guitars by Leo, a U.S.-based custom guitar company), Harmony and Prestige. It is adjacent to its sister store, Spearhead Smoke Shop, and will feature concerts by live performers.
"We actually are in our soft opening and our grand opening is coming very soon and we’re going to be donating 20 acoustic guitars to the Fort William First Nation youth,” said Haigh.
“We make donations to our youth roughly every quarter. We bought them baseball equipment, hockey equipment and approximately 500 fishing rods, and always try to do something for them.
“We thought that in terms of celebrating our grand opening of the music store and to share that good news, it would be a good opportunity for our youth to be part of it. They can practise guitar at the Youth Community Centre, where there will be a teacher to give them lessons, and they might come out on a Saturday afternoon and watch the bands and get inspired, because that’s what our First Nations need here.”
Haigh says all the eight employees at the music store are actually versed musicians including himself. He has been the lead singer of the band, Blood Red Moon, and Social Hazard, and is currently playing in the band, Five Man Acoustical Band. Each Saturday afternoon, people can come out to the store and enjoy a concert of local bands that will perform on the newly built stage on their freshly paved lot.
“We thought it was a good idea to promote local musicians and offer the other live events to the city of Thunder Bay, including the First Nation,” he said. “We’re building it slowly and organically and we’re going to run this series for at least 14 to 16 weeks.”
Haigh pointed out that the concerts provide an opportunity for local musicians to explore the store.
“I like to think of it as passive marketing, but that’s not our main focus, he said. “It’s a chance for everyone to listen to the live entertainment and really promote our local musicians. I think that’s really the core focus. They’re all paid gigs. We pay every band that comes through here and we’re hoping to get food vendors and make it into an event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.