Marathon’s new OPP detachment is set to open on Sept. 30.
The $20-million structure on Peninsula Road is part of a larger, $182-million project to build nine new OPP stations across the province, including those in Fort Frances and Moosonee.
The new Fort Frances detachment, located on McIrvine Road, is to open on Oct. 7.
Toronto-based Bird Construction got the nod to build all nine stations.
Though the Marathon detachment has been without a staff sergeant for quite some time, a regional OPP spokeswoman said the new building is to be commanded by an officer of that rank.
“The competition just closed for the (commander) position, so it shouldn’t be too long before a successful candidate is chosen,” acting Thunder Bay-based OPP Sgt. Petrina Taylor-Hertz said early this month.
