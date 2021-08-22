Sioux Lookout OPP’s new operations manager is likely to be a familiar face to locals.
Staff Sgt. Michael Kreisz was first posted to the detachment as a constable in 2009, eventually rising to the ranks of detective-constable and sergeant, a provincial news release said last month.
As operations manager, Kreisz is to “oversee police operations in Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, Wapekeka First Nation, and North Caribou Lake First Nation,” the release said.
