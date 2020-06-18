Ontario Power Generation says it has lined up a potential new owner for its dormant Thunder Bay generating station, but has yet to release the operator’s name, or what it plans to do with the Mission Island property.
“We have selected a proponent, but at this time it would be inappropriate to comment any further as negotiations are ongoing,” an OPG spokesman said Wednesday.
A tentative agreement with a new operator is expected to be finalized by the end of this year, OPG says.
About 10 OPG workers remain at the site to provide care and maintenance “and associated projects involved in the property sale.”
