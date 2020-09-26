The new owner of the Finnish Labour Temple plans to keep the Hoito Restaurant but turn the rest of the building into high-end apartments.
Earlier this year, the Finnish Labour Temple was listed for sale after the Finlandia Association voted to liquidate its assets, which included the 110-year-old labour temple and Hoito Restaurant, in May. The association had more than $1 million in debt.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.