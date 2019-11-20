A policing career in remote Northwestern Ontario — with its cold climate and challenging social issues — has apparently left Sioux Lookout OPP’s latest recruits undeterred.
New constables Brittany Garner, Lauren Speakman and Samantha Lee said they intend to take a “pro-active” approach to policing as they begin their duties at one of the provincial force’s more challenging postings, an OPP news release said his week.
Lee, who has a background in social welfare and development work, is perhaps the most familiar of the three when it comes to Northern terrain: she previously worked as a 911 dispatcher and as a special constable based out of the Sioux Lookout detachment.
