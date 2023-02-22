The Thunder Bay Police Services Board will be developing an artificial intelligence use policy as the city’s police service conducts a pilot program to test video analytic software.
The Thunder Bay Police Service acquired a video analytics program called Briefcam, which uses artificial intelligence to process video files for review. It reduces massive video recordings into manageable durations by searching for individual characteristics and descriptions like the types and colours of vehicles, clothing, accessories like backpacks, hats, and the direction of travel of an object.
A compressed timeline is created that shows where a specific or similar object appears within the entire video file.
The software will significantly reduce the amount of time investigators spend examining what can be up to thousands of hours of video surveillance during a major case investigation.
On Tuesday, the police service’s director of communications and technology, Chris Adams, and Const. Blain Joynson presented a report on the software to the police services board.
Joynson said during a sudden death investigation earlier this year, 713 hours of video surveillance from two separate apartment buildings needed to be reviewed.
BriefCam was able to upload 100 per cent of the video and extracted nearly 2,800 objects for police to review.
Board member Denise Baxter asked how much man hours would be freed up with the technology.
Joynson said the police service is obligated to review all of the video surveillance available in an investigation and it can be overwhelming. He added the service pays a lot of overtime for officers to review the video.
Acting police chief, Dan Taddeo, said digital canvassing that video surveillance provides doesn’t replace other investigative tools, but adds to the tools available.
He said it is crucial and BriefCam can pull out a minor detail like a distinctive shoe pattern or colour.
The police service issued a survey earlier this year to gather the community’s input on the use of artificial intelligence technology. About 71 per cent of respondents said they agreed the use of video analytics by police was a good idea and 19 per cent thought it wasn’t a good idea.
The survey received 521 responses and of those responses, 333 people left comments.
Concerns around use of the software centred around the use of facial recognition, transparency of how the technology would be used and the potential for misuse of the software.
Adams said the survey asked if it would give individuals confidence in the police service’s use of the program if the board developed a policy to ensure proper oversight of the use of video analytics.
Forty-eight per cent strongly agreed, 23 per cent somewhat agreed and 18 per cent strongly disagreed.
Adams and Joynson have been consulting and sharing feedback with the Toronto Police Service and Waterloo Regional Police Service as they also are using BriefCam.
