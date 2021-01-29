Surgical patients have a new digital tool to stay connected with their health care providers.
The new interactive tool is the first of its kind for Northwestern Ontario and will have a step-by-step guide to assist patients to prepare for their surgery and to help with a faster recovery time.
“Engaging and monitoring patients remotely allows us to deliver safer pre-operative care during the COVID-19 pandemic — regardless of where patients live,” said Caroline Fanti, director of regional surgical services at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, in a news release.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.