Surgical patients have a new digital tool to stay connected with their health care providers.

The new interactive tool is the first of its kind for Northwestern Ontario and will have a step-by-step guide to assist patients to prepare for their surgery and to help with a faster recovery time.

“Engaging and monitoring patients remotely allows us to deliver safer pre-operative care during the COVID-19 pandemic — regardless of where patients live,” said Caroline Fanti, director of regional surgical services at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, in a news release.

