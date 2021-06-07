Work on a roundabout in Thunder Bay’s south side is expected to begin this spring.
City council approved awarding a $2.6-million contract to Nadin Contracting earlier last month.
The work includes removing the existing traffic lights at Edward Street and Redwood Avenue and constructing a roundabout as well as reconstruction of Edward Street from Ward Avenue to William Street.
That work involves a new asphalt surface, repairs to curb and gutter and street lighting upgrades. A section of water main from Ward Avenue to Ironwood Avenue will also be replaced and a multi-use path will be installed on Redwood Avenue from Edward Street to Sherbrooke Street.
The roundabout will also feature new pedestrian crossovers. The crossovers on Edward Street will include flashing beacons, which was recommended by the city’s accessibility committee.
The project’s landscaping includes a medicine wheel themed design on the central island, which will be painted in the medicine wheel’s traditional colours. Planting beds will also be prepared.
The construction work is expected to begin this spring once spring half-load restrictions are loaded and will be complete near the end of October.
The landscaping portion will be completed next year with help from the parks and open spaces conservatory staff.
Nadin Contracting submitted the lowest bid out of the six responses the city received for the project.
— Filed from Jodi Lundmark
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.