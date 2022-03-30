The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board has announced the election of Sarah Pelletier to its board of trustees.
Pelletier, a mother of three children, is an advocate for student success, well-being, Catholic education and breaking down barriers for Indigenous students.
She also follows in the footsteps of her late father, Phil Pelletier.
“It is with great honour that I accept the role as a trustee for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board as a representative of Fort William First Nation and Indigenous people residing on the traditional lands of Fort William First Nation and attending Thunder Bay Catholic schools,” said Pelletier, in a news release. “This role was extremely important to my father and I look forward to carrying on his legacy while also forging my own path — ensuring success for all of our students.”
Director of education, Pino Tassone, said the school board is excited to have Pelletier as a trustee.
“With Sarah following the legacy of her father, Phil Pelletier, it is indeed honourable, significant and certainly complimentary for all of us at Thunder Bay Catholic,” Tassone said. “I know Phil would be so proud.”
