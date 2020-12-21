A new $16.8-million public school putting Rainy River secondary and elementary students under one roof should be open in three years, the province announced this month.
The new school, which will include a two-room child-care centre, is to have room for about 310 students from kindergarten to Grade 12, a provincial news release said.
The province has built other combined schools in small communities in recent years, including in Geraldton and Hornepayne.
The new Rainy River school, to be open for the 2023-2024 academic year, will serve students from Rainy River, Dawson Township, Lake of the Woods Township, Morley Township and the Big Grassy and Big Island First Nations.
Board officials are currently exploring two possible locations for the new building, including one that could involve a land swap with the Town of Rainy River.
“This is a great investment in the future for all the residents of the area,” Rainy River Mayor Deborah Ewald said in a provincial news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.