Skateboarders, scooter riders, BMXers and roller skaters all have a new indoor space to hone their moves with the opening of the Cinema 5 Skatepark on Saturday.
A collaborative effort spearheaded by the Female Boarder Collective, the skate park is located inside the former Cumberland Street movie theatre. Its entrance is accessible from the back parking lot.
Richard Penko will teach skateboarding at the park and will also put together programming like the park’s upcoming winter break camps and private and group lessons.
“It feels incredible to have an indoor skate park finally open here in Thunder Bay,” he said. “We have harsh winters which puts a crux in our skateboarding. Having an indoor place open is very important and I’m very excited for it.”
Penko’s hope is Cinema 5 Skatepark offers a safe and inclusive space for people of all ages and cultural backgrounds. He wants it to be a place to practice action sport skills and make new friendships.
“And keep our community growing strong,” Penko said.
As the skate park first opens, the focus will be on lessons, but there are plans to also introduce programming on other aspects of the skateboarding industry from graphic design to photography and videography.
Melissa Lamothe was responsible for arranging the art in the skate park and turning a dark, dusty old movie theatre into a fun, welcoming space.
“We tried to take a collaborative approach,” she said, adding they wanted the community to be involved and invited four different artists to contribute to the park.
The men’s and women’s bathrooms are covered in graffiti art, including a mural by Lamothe of Thunder Bay re-imagined. The mural includes some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Hoito, pagoda and Sleeping Giant.
“It’s been an absolute labour of love,” Lamothe said. “I think you can see it in every corner of the building.”
3Ride BMX is also a partner organization involved with the indoor skate park and co-owner Michelle Scott said because of Thunder Bay’s climate and location, youths within the community can definitely use a venue like Cinema 5 Skatepark.
“Not only as an inclusive, safe space but also to grow sports in general within our community,” she said.
Cinema 5 Skatepark’s grand opening was to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The first 20 people through the door will receive a free pass for the park.
