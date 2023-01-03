The popular hill for sliding and sledding is being relocated in preparation for the construction of the indoor tennis facility.
Throughout this month, soil from the existing hill will be moved to a new location, which is south of Chapples Drive and west to the overflow parking lot.
The construction work is expected to take all of January to complete and the existing sliding hill will remain closed until the work is completed.
“The new hill will be taller and offer greater wind protection, making it more comfortable on windy days,” said Werner Schwar, supervisor of parks and open space planning for the City of Thunder Bay, in a news release.
“The cost to relocate the hill is being covered under the grant funding allocated to the indoor tennis facility.”
While the construction is underway, the Chapples Drive loop road will be closed to vehicles from about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the road reopening during non-work hours.
Pedestrians will still be able to use the road at all times. Caution is urged in the area of the construction.
The new relocated sliding hill is expected to open in early February, depending on weather and snowfall amounts.
