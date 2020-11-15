Two new fourplex apartment buildings in Thunder Bay’s north side for geared-to-income tenants were expected to be fully occupied by the end of October.
The Coady Avenue buildings, each containing eight, one-bedroom units, are the result of a $1.2-million collaboration between Matawa Non-Profit Housing Corp. and the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board.
Officials heralded the collaboration on Oct. 23 in a ceremony.
“We recognize that social housing isn’t perfect, that there still are problems which need to be solved,” Non-profit board president Robinson Meshake said in a news release.
“Despite this,” Meshake added, “we need to support people that cannot compete in the city’s housing market, and we need to support low-wage workers to continue living close to the jobs that need their skills.”
The Matawa agency operates 44 housing units across the city, including those in the two new buildings. The agency says the units are always full.
“They are scattered throughout the city and are available for low, or modest income families,” a Matawa news release said.
In the same release, Bill Bradica, the chief administrator of the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board, said: “We look forward to continuing to work together toward affordable housing in our community.”
