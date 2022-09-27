A new trial has been set for a man charged for his alleged role in the 2014 death of William Daryl Wapoose.
Jonathan Massicotte, 26, had a trial earlier this year on the charge of second-degree murder in relation to the death of the 32-year-old Wapoose, who was found deceased in Chapples Park on Sept. 3, 2014.
However, that trial ended with a hung jury in early June as the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Massicotte was initially charged with murder in May of 2019.
A second male was arrested in May of 2019. He cannot be identified as he was a minor at the time of the incident. The second accused is set to face trial for second-degree murder in October.
Wapoose died from a stab wound to the neck that caused him to bleed out. He also suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.
During closing submissions in the original trial, Crown attorney Trevor Jukes conceded there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Massicotte on the murder charge but said the jury could still find him guilty of manslaughter.
A new trial in front of a judge alone has been scheduled to begin on Feb. 13, 2023 and last about two weeks.
None of the allegations against Massicotte have been proven in court.
