A $30.4-million truck inspection station being built on Highway 11-17 just east of Thunder Bay will take two years to finish, Ministry of Transportation officials confirmed this week.
The project will include an inspection station on the north side of the highway, and a parking area for transport trucks on the south side, a ministry spokeswoman said.
Motorists began seeing work being done on the affected sections earlier this fall. The contract for the project was awarded to Sudbury’s Teranorth Construction and Engineering Ltd.
The work is forecast to be completed by the fall of 2023.
“The impact of the construction on motorists will be minimal,” the spokeswoman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.