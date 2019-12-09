The first week of December was a bit of a whirlwind for Keira Essex, 16, as she was named the first Indigenous student trustee for Lakehead Public Schools.
A Grade 11 student in the International Baccalaureate program at Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Essex may have a full plate but she welcomes the opportunity.
“It’s been a lot but it’s been really exciting because it means that change will be made and it’s a great opportunity to help people,” said Essex.
