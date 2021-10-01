Lake Superior High School student Grace Molinski has been appointed as student trustee for a two-year term, Superior-Greenstone District School Board announced Thursday.
Lake Superior High School is located in Terrace Bay.
“I look forward to collaborating on a wide range of tasks with my fellow students and educators in the following years,” Molinski said in a news release.
The board’s other student trustee is Erin Couture, who is enrolled at Nipigon-Red Rock District High School. Couture’s term ends in July, the board said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.