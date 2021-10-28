The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario remains just under 20.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported three new cases on Wednesday with one case from close contact and the other two having unknown points of exposure.
The number of active cases in the district is 17.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case in the Rainy River district and a total of two active cases.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s latest vaccination statistics show that as of Saturday, 87 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area, 87 per cent of the population had received at least one dose as of Tuesday and 83 per cent are fully immunized.
