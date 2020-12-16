Pays Plat First Nation and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation will receive needed improvements to their drinking water thanks to a stream of $3.7 million from the federal government and $908,443 from the Ontario government’s Investing in Canada, Green Infrastructure plan.
Duncan Michano, chief of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation in the Marathon area, says it’s good to see the First Nations, the province and federal government working together in these kinds of projects — particularly infrastructure projects like water.
Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation’s existing water treatment plant will be decommissioned and a new water treatment plant built that will be easier to operate and monitor.
